Biden says to run for reelection as president in 2024 if in good health

US President Joe Biden has said that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he is in good health at the time.
"Yes," he said when asked by host David Muir if he plans to run for reelection, in an interview aired Wednesday on ABC's World News Tonight, reported Xinhua news agency.
"But look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health, then in fact, I would run again," he said.
Muir asked Biden whether he still wants to run if his opponent turns out to be former President Donald Trump again.
"You're trying to tempt me now," Biden answered with a laughter. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That'll increase the prospect of running."
