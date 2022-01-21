Biden to hold meeting with Japan PM amid increasing tension with Russia

US President will hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida virtually on Friday, a senior official said amid increasing tension with over Ukraine.

The meeting will highlight the strength of the US-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, the official said.

"Biden and Kishida will discuss ways to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and a strong rules-based order," according to the official.

"The two leaders are also expected to discuss a strong, united response that would result from further Russian aggression against Ukraine."



They will discuss ways to deepen the bilateral alliance to address common threats and to expand close cooperation on critical issues like COVID-19, climate crisis and partnering on new and emerging technologies and cybersecurity, including through the Quad.

Officials noted that Japan is a vital partner and for the Biden administration, the US-Japan alliance is a top priority.

From its earliest days, the administration has focused on strengthening this relationship through engagement at every level of the US government, the official said.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the first foreign-leader visit the White House after Biden became president.

After the elections Japanese elections, Biden was the first leader to call Prime Minister Kishida on the morning of his first full day in office.

For their first trip abroad, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin travelled to Japan. Other cabinet ranking members recently visited Japan for economic consultations over the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

"With Japan, we have made history marking the first time that the Quad met in person at the leader level. We are bolstering deterrence in the Indo-Pacific including through trilateral security cooperation with the ROK and Japan.

"We have enhanced collaboration in technology, economic security, and climate through a new Competitiveness and Resilience partnership announced last year, said the official.

The official added, "We are committed to further deepening ties between our governments, economies and our people with this meeting and beyond.

