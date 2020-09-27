Biden urges Senate not to elect SC Justice before presidential elections

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris to hit out at Donald Trump in her VP acceptance speech
Biden supporters condemns Donald Trump's rushed Supreme Court nomination
Biden picks Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his vice president nominee
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
Donald Trump doesn't see Kamala Harris as a threat in US presidential race
-
Following the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as the next justice for Supreme Court, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) urged the Senate to fill the vacancy only after the next president is elected.
"Today, President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the successor to Justice Ginsburg's seat. She has a written track record of disagreeing with the US Supreme Court's decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts' majority opinion upholding the law in 2012," Biden said in a statement after Barrett's nomination.
"The American people know the US Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives. ... The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress," he said.
Earlier on Saturday, Donald Trump had nominated Barrett as the new justice of the Supreme Court.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said, "Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution, Judge Amy Coney Barrett."
Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years on the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.
The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU