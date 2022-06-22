Big banks led by JPMorgan likely to return $80 billion to investors

US giants are poised to return $80 billion to shareholders after this year’s Federal Reserve stress tests, less than last year’s elevated level that followed a pandemic-driven buyback pause.

Chase & Co. is set to lead the group with $18.9 billion in combined dividends and share buybacks.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co. are expected to return $15.5 billion and $15.3 billion, respectively, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg based on estimates provided by analysts at Barclays.