Big Tech loses first round in Congress anti-trust battle: Report

-
ALSO READ
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
US Capitol violence: Apple signals return of social app Parler in App store
Apple TV app now globally available on latest Google Chromecast device
Apple launches limited edition 'Black Unity Collection' Apple Watch
Apple plans faster watch, future temperature and glucose sensors
-
The House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill to prevent companies like Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from advantaging their own products, a measure that critics warned could complicate the use of Apple’s own apps on its iPhone or shopping on Amazon.
The legislation was the fifth bill out of six being taken up by the committee in a session that ran for nearly 20 hours into early Thursday morning, before breaking until later in the day. The measure, sponsored by antitrust subcommittee Chair David Cicilline, advanced on a narrowly bipartisan 23-21 vote.
The marathon session featured recurring clashes over whether software giant Microsoft Corp would be subject to the committee’s four bills focused on the biggest tech companies. The criteria for a “covered platform” in those four proposals are based on market capitalisation, monthly users and whether other businesses depend on the company’s services.
The extensive back and forth throughout Wednesday into dawn Thursday featured debate about antitrust principles, content moderation, freedom of speech and even how legislation should define a foreign adversary. These discussions didn’t fall along party lines, and in some cases showed disagreement among Democrats and found Republicans pitted against each other.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU