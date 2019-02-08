Bill allowing US to sue Opec for inflating oil prices clears key hurdle

Legislation that would allow the to sue for inflating cleared a key hurdle in the new session of

The House Judiciary Committee, now led by Democrats, advanced the “No Oil Producing and Exporting Act" Thursday. That sets the bipartisan "NOPEC" bill, which would subject the cartel to possible antitrust action by the Department of Justice, up for a possible House vote. A similar bill targeting was introduced in the Senate on Thursday.

Opec’s members “deliberately collude to limit production as a means of fixing prices, unfairly driving up the price of crude oil," House Judiciary Committee Chairman said before voting in favour of the legislation. The law would amend the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890, the law used more than a century ago to break up the of John Rockefeller.

Various iterations of the bill have been proposed in the past, and former presidents have threatened to use their veto power to scupper the legislation. But President could be more amenable, given his frequent twitter attacks accusing the group of keeping artificially high.

“I’m not going to predict it will get passed and enacted into law, but I think its prospects are pretty good,” said Seth Bloom, former general counsel of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee. “ doesn’t have too many friends right now and the legislation may likely have a friend in the given Trump has written favourably about it in the past."

US Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim told members of a House subcommittee in December the administration “continues to study” the legislation.

“If Opec members conducted the same manipulation in the that they practice in Vienna, they could be prosecuted,” said Robbie Diamond, who heads up Securing America’s Future Energy. “Their actions have a profound impact on US consumers, businesses and our military, and our government can no longer allow that.”





Bloomberg