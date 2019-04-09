JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Uber expects a long wait before self-driving cars can dominate the road
Business Standard

Billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took just $1.40 as salary in 2018

Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Reuters 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey $1.40 in 2018.

Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In 2018 he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of $1.40, the social media company said in an SEC filing.
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 09:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU