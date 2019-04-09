Billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took just $1.40 as salary in 2018

-
-
Twitter Inc said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey $1.40 in 2018.
Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
In 2018 he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of $1.40, the social media company said in an SEC filing.
