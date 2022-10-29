'Bird is freed': Musk takes over Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal

-
ALSO READ
Post his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk now flooded with job requests
Elon Musk sued by investors; Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board
Elon Musk to replace Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO, reverse life bans
Dorsey says no plans to head Twitter again, hints at limited involvement
Twitter CEO among top executives departing as Elon Musk takes over
-
“The bird is freed,” Musk had tweeted on Friday after completing the takeover of Twitter and firing the social media giant’s four top executives, including Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett.
Three of the top executives who were said to be fired are poised to collect more than $100 million in severance and payouts of previously granted equity awards.
Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, who stepped into the role less than a year ago, is eligible to receive roughly $50 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy and trust, are in line for about $37 million and $17 million each, respectively.
Musk, a self-styled “free speech absolutist”, has been critical of Twitter's management and its moderation policies. “At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office,” a report in the New York Times said.
The deal’s closing removes a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over Twitter’s business, employees and shareholders for much of the year, CNN commented.
After initially agreeing to buy the company in April, Musk spent months attempting to get out of the deal, first citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform and later allegations raised by a company whistleblower.
Agrawal, 38, was appointed Twitter CEO in November last year after the social media site’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down.
Musk, 51, intends to replace Parag Agrawal, who was fired along with three other top executives, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.
Musk also intends to do away with permanent bans on users because he doesn’t believe in lifelong prohibitions, the person said. That means people previously booted off the platform may be allowed to return, a category that would include former president Donald Trump, the person said. It’s unclear however if Trump would be allowed back on Twitter in the near term.
The top executives of Twitter fired by new owner Elon Musk stand to receive separation payouts totaling some $122 million, research firm Equilar said.
In an email to Reuters, Equilar, known for its research on executive compensation, valued Agrawal’s so-called “golden parachute” at $57.4 million, while Segal’s was $44.5 million and Gadde’s was $20 million.
Payouts would include 100 per cent of an executive’s annual base salary, healthcare premiums, and accelerated vesting of equity awards, the filing states.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 00:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU