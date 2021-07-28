Bitcoin falls below $37,000 after Amazon's denial; Ether, Litecoin tumble

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin slides below $40,000 on China crypto restrictions, ether tumbles
A new avatar: Making a case for crypto-currencies to fill SME financing gap
Crypto ban: It's not the solution
Musk-fuelled bitcoin surge triggers cryptocurrency exchange glitches
India will not 'shut off' all cryptocurrency, wants blockchain: Sitharaman
-
Bitcoin fell below $37,000 after briefly surpassing $40,000 following Amazon.com’s denial that its job posting for a digital currency executive meant that it will accept the token for payments this year. It later recovered to over $38,000.
Earlier Monday, the job posting from the retail giant seeking an executive to develop the company’s “digital currency and blockchain strategy” had stirred questions among analysts over whether the move could eventually lead to Amazon accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment. Shortly before 4.00 pm in New York, an Amazon spokesperson’s denial that the company will accept the token for payments this year caused its price to plunge to $37,598. Rival coins including Ether and Litecoin also tumbled.
Investors rushing to cover bearish bets had fueled the earlier rally that drove the coin at one point up more than 17 per cent on Monday to $40,545, its highest since June 15. More than $950 million of crypto shorts were liquidated on Monday, the most since May 19, according to data from Bybt.com.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU