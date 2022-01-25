Bitcoin skids to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

tumbled over 7 per cent on Monday to its lowest in six months, as fears of a Russian attack on saw riskier assets worldwide extend their selloff.

The largest cryptocurrency trading down 7.5 per cent at $33,538, its lowest since July 24, taking losses from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50 per cent.

The US State Department said on Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave in one of the clearest signs yet that American officials are bracing for an aggressive Russian move in the region.

Wall Street stocks, too, opened down sharply, after last week posting their worst week since 2020. Most global traded in the red on Monday.

“ at the moment is really front of mind,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC “Over the last 12 years, buy-the-dip is the mentality for investors generally. This the first time in the last 12 years, I’ve felt, that's not the default position to be in.”

Anxious are now even pricing in a small chance the Fed may hike interest rates this week, though the overwhelming expectation is for a first move to 0.25 per cent in March and three more to 1.0 per cent by year-end.

The US dollar, which added 0.5 per cent on a basket of currencies last week and last stood up 0.45 per cent at 96.075.



