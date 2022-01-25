Bitcoin skids to six-month low as fears of Ukraine conflict shake markets

-
ALSO READ
What is blockchain technology and how is India planning to use it?
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Cryptocurrency prices tumble and exchange trading falters as snags crop up
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Russia to face 'massive consequences' if it moved against Ukraine: Blinken
-
Bitcoin tumbled over 7 per cent on Monday to its lowest in six months, as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine saw riskier assets worldwide extend their selloff.
The largest cryptocurrency trading down 7.5 per cent at $33,538, its lowest since July 24, taking losses from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50 per cent.
The US State Department said on Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine in one of the clearest signs yet that American officials are bracing for an aggressive Russian move in the region.
Wall Street stocks, too, opened down sharply, after last week posting their worst week since 2020. Most global markets traded in the red on Monday.
“Ukraine at the moment is really front of mind,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “Over the last 12 years, buy-the-dip is the mentality for investors generally. This the first time in the last 12 years, I’ve felt, that's not the default position to be in.”
Anxious markets are now even pricing in a small chance the Fed may hike interest rates this week, though the overwhelming expectation is for a first move to 0.25 per cent in March and three more to 1.0 per cent by year-end.
The US dollar, which added 0.5 per cent on a basket of currencies last week and last stood up 0.45 per cent at 96.075.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU