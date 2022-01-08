Bitcoin slumps to lowest since Sept; down 40% from Nov high of $69K

Bitcoin continued a weeks-long drop on Friday, falling below $42,000 to levels not seen since September. The largest cryptocurrency declined as much as 4.9 per cent to $41,008, marking a tumble of about 40 per cent from its record near $69,000 reached November 10. Ether, the second-largest, dropped as much as 9 per cent to its lowest level since September 30. Both of those tokens, as well as others including Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano and XRP are down more than 10 per cent in the past seven days, according to CoinGecko. The retreat comes after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, published Wednesday, flagged the chance of earlier- and faster-than-expected rate hikes as well as potential balance-sheet rundown. “The Fed’s intention to reduce the balance sheet in Q1 2022 is the primary cause of this sell-off,” Fundstrat strategists said in a note Thursday. “Unfortunately, no immediate support looks likely ahead of September 2021 lows at $39,573, with breaks of that leading down to last summer’s May-July bottom.” Bitcoin gained about 60 per cent last year, outperforming other asset classes amid a narrative that included institutional adoption, inflation protection and investment diversification. It’s struggled in recent weeks, though, amid a volatile period for financial Spiking inflation is leading central banks to tighten monetary policy, threatening to reduce the liquidity tailwind that lifted a wide range of assets. “As the crypto market matures, we can see major crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum increasingly move in tandem with traditional including Treasury bonds,” said Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at crypto exchange AAX. Also factoring into the declines, according to Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital: The unrest in Kazakhstan, where a substantial number of crypto-mining operations had gone after China’s crackdown on the practice, and which were already affected by the country’s recent power-supply troubles. bloomberg The Bitcoin hash rate, a measure of the network’s computing power, dropped to 176 million terahashes on Thursday from a record of about 208 million on Jan. 1, according to data from Blockchain.com. Still, there were signs of a potential recovery: Hayden Hughes, chief executive officer of Alpha Impact, a social-trading platform, said his client base was “accumulating heavily” in the Asia morning, though with a strong preference for Ether as opposed to Bitcoin.

And Jeffrey Halley, senior market strategist at Oanda Asia-Pacific, noted that the relative strength index or RSI is “well oversold” and he wouldn’t be surprised to see a bounce back to $45,000. But into the weekend, when liquidity can often be thin and exacerbate price movements, there’s a risk both up and down. A break of Bitcoin’s price below $41,000 “could get ugly, with the mid-to-low thirties a possible destination,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. He added that Bitcoin endured a two-month period of consolidation in the $30,000 to $40,000 range from May to July last year, and “a repeat of history can’t be ruled out as Fed tightening remains the popular narrative.”