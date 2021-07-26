BJP failed to give 24X7 electricity, AAP will if it wins in Goa: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Uttarakhand if AAP wins
AAP will provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday
Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity ahead of Punjab polls
AAP CM candidate for Punjab will be from Sikh community, announces Kejriwal
-
Goa's power minister admitted that his party has failed to provide 24X7 electricity but the AAP will ensure "free and uninterrupted" power if it forms the government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.
His remarks came after Delhi Power minister Satyender Jain and his Goan counterpart Nilesh Cabral debated on Monday on power issues of the state.
"Excellent debate between Delhi and Goa power ministers. Good for democracy. Nilesh Cabral admitted that BJP failed to provide 24x7 electricity to Goans after so many yrs of rule. BJP also won't provide free electricity. Satyender Jain promised free and uninterrupted power in Goa too, like Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.
Kejriwal, during his visit to Goa on July 14, had said each family in the state will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the state Assembly elections, due in February next year.
In 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the AAP had drawn a blank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU