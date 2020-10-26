BlackRock downgrades US Treasuries, upgrades peers ahead of election

JUST IN
Reuters 

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York US. Photo: Reuters
In a research note BlackRock said that it took the step for tactical reasons.

Top asset manager BlackRock Inc on Monday downgraded US Treasuries and upgraded their inflation-linked peers ahead of the US election.

“Markets are increasingly reflecting a unified Democratic government outcome that may lead to a significant fiscal expansion,” Blackrock said. “This electoral outcome would bring forward the market pricing of the higher inflation regime that we were already reflecting in our strategic asset views.”

First Published: Mon, October 26 2020. 20:42 IST

