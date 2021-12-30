Blinken, French, German, UK counterparts reaffirm support for Ukraine: US

US Secretary of State discussed over the telephone with his French, German and UK counterparts coordination on Russia regarding the tensions with as well as US concerns over Iran's nuclear program, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss," the release said on Wednesday. "They discussed the importance of continued coordination to deter any further Russian aggression against .. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

The United States and Russia will hold talks on arms control and on January 10. Negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.

