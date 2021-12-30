Blinken, French, German, UK counterparts reaffirm support for Ukraine: US

-
ALSO READ
Israeli PM urges US to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately
Blinken warns of 'other options' if diplomacy fails on Iran nuke issue
Vienna talks to resume next week: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Biden admin accuses Iran for delay in nuclear, prisoner swap talks
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed over the telephone with his French, German and UK counterparts coordination on Russia regarding the tensions with Ukraine as well as US concerns over Iran's nuclear program, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss," the release said on Wednesday. "They discussed the importance of continued coordination to deter any further Russian aggression against Ukraine... They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."
The United States and Russia will hold talks on arms control and Ukraine on January 10. Negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on January 12 in Geneva, Switzerland.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU