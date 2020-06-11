BLM: A look at Confederate statues coming down after George Floyd's death

People gather to protest for the removal of a Confederate statue of John B. Gordon at the Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S

1 / 6 Photo: Reuters

Besides being a Confederate general, Gordon also served as Georgia's governor and senator. Heis believed to have been the head of the Ku Klux Klan in the state after the Civil War. His statue was unveiled in 1907, in which he is dressed in Confederate regalia on his horse, Marye.

Robert Milligan's statue is seen covered with a blanket and a placard outside the Museum of London Docklands

2 / 6 Photo: Reuters

Robert Milligan was a slaveholder and founder of London's global trade hub, West India Docks. His statue was removed to "recognise the wishes of the community" said the Canal and River Trust.

British colonialist Cecil Rhodes' statue seen on the side of Oriel College in Oxford, Britain

3 / 6 Photo: Reuters

After Milligan's statue was lowered from its plinth, thousands of protestors gathered outside an Oxford college demanding the removal of a statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

The John B. Castleman statue is prepared for its removal from the pedestal where it stood for over 100 years in, Kentucky, U.S.

4 / 6 Photo: Reuters

Several attempts to remove the statue over the last few years have been made because of Castleman's post of a Major in the Confederate army.

Former Belgian King Leopold II's statue sprayed with a graffiti is seen in the park of the Africa Museum, Belgium.

5 / 6 Photo: Reuters

The statue of Belgian King Leopold II, also a hero of Irish nationalism, become another confederate relic in the wake of BLM protest. Protesters are raising voice against symbols of racism and colonialism spreads around the world.

A council employee cleans graffiti from the statue of Winston Churchill at Parliament Square, London

6 / 6