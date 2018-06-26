BMW would close UK plants if Brexit hurts supply chain: Report

would have to close its British factories which make Mini and if leads to serious supply chain disruption, a company executive said in remarks published by the Financial Times on Monday.

“We always said we can do our best and prepare everything, but if at the end of the day the supply chain will have a stop at the border, then we cannot produce our products in the UK,” customs manager Stephan Freismuth said.





BMW’s warning follows concerns expressed last week by the head of Siemens’ UK operations, who told Reuters Britain should stay in the EU's customs union, contrary to the British government’s policy.

Airbus also warned that would be under threat from a ‘no deal’ Brexit, drawing criticism from government ministers who said such comments undermined Prime Minister Theresa May's negotiating position.