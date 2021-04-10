Boeing recommends 16 carriers to address new electrical issues in 737 MAX

American aerospace major announced that it has recommended 16 carriers to address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX planes, which were globally grounded after two fatal crashes that took place within months, before further operations.

The recommendation is made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system, the announcement said on Friday.

is working closely with the US Federal Administration (FAA) on this production issue, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions," the company said.

The FAA said had notified the agency late Thursday of its recommendation to temporarily remove some planes from service to address a manufacturing issue that could affect the operation of a backup power control unit.

US airlines have temporarily grounded more than 60 MAX jets as of Friday, CNBC reported.

Boeing's 737 MAX jets were grounded across the globe in March 2019, following more evidence indicated that its key flight control software played a part in two deadly air crashes in less than one year.

The FAA rescinded the order that halted commercial operations of MAX on November 18, 2020.

On December 2, the jet completed its first public flight after being grounded for 20 months.

