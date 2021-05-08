Bomb kills at least 25 people, wounding over 50 near school in Kabul

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan attack: 6 dead, over 25 injured in 14 rocket attacks in Kabul
Afghanistan: Bomb explosions kill at least two, injures five in Kabul
Afghan security forces kill over 60 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar
Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Kabul province, leave four people injured
Afghanistan: At least 30 Taliban militants killed in Balkh Province blast
-
A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast near Syed Al-Shahda school, in the Shiite majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.
Angry crowds attacked the ambulances and even beat health workers, said Health Ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigar Nazari. He implored residents to cooperate and allow ambulances free access to the site.
Both Arian and Nazari said that at least 50 people were also wounded, and that the casualty toll could rise.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, although the Islamic State group previously claimed attacks against minority Shiites in the same area.
The attack comes days after the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 American troops officially began leaving the country. They will be out by Sept. 11 at the latest. The pullout comes amid a resurgent Taliban, who control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan.
The top U.S. military officer said Sunday that Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and possibly some “bad possible outcomes” against Taliban insurgents as the withdrawal accelerates in the coming weeks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU