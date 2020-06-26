'Boost with Facebook' to help businesses adjust to the challenging time

The social network has kicked off a new initiative called Boost with Summer of Support during which, it will help millions of people get the digital skills and information they need to navigate these challenging times and adjust to a new normal.

The six-week programme features free on-demand online training, live sessions and conversations around topics like reimagining customer service, creative reinvention, going from brick and mortar to digital and more, announced the company.

"Over the course of the six weeks, we're offering topical training sessions to teach you things like how to get creative with your mobile phone, build your online presence, understand Page insights and more," said

It also launched an ' Guide' to help people move their business online or further transform business in today's rapidly changing environment.

The guide offers step-by-step instructions to help you establish a digital presence, connect with customers for free and get started with advertising.

Earlier this year, announced $100 million in cash grants and ad credits to help businesses through this challenging time.

Last week, it committed over $200 million to support Black-owned businesses, Black creators and nonprofits serving the Black community.