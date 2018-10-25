JUST IN
Boring and wrong: Trump on reported Chinese, Russian snooping on his phone

"I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!"

Bloomberg 

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump disputed the accuracy of a New York Times report that the China’s spies eavesdrop on calls he makes on unsecured iPhones after Beijing dismissed the story as “fake news.”

“The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it,” Trump said on Thursday morning in a Twitter posting. “I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!”

His comments follow Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying’s comment earlier Thursday that “certain people in the US are sparing no efforts to win the best screenplay award for the Oscars.” Hua didn’t directly address allegations the Times reported Wednesday — that Trump had disregarded warnings from his aides that China and Russia were monitoring his conversations.
