Boris Johnson smashes record for most money raised by UK politician

Boris Johnson (pictured) has broken the record for the most money raised by a British politician in his bid to become PM, winning the backing of eurosceptic financiers after hardening his Brexit stance with a "do or die” pledge.
Hedge fund managers, the chairman of a football club, a director of companies based in tax havens, and a fox hunting enthusiast are among the donors who have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds into Johnson's campaign.
More than half the donations came from financiers and businessmen who funded the campaign to leave the European Union.
