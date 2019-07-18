JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Japan's Uniqlo to foray into India in October, open 3 stores in Delhi-NCR
Business Standard

Boris Johnson smashes record for most money raised by UK politician

More than half the donations came from financiers and businessmen who funded the campaign to leave the European Union

Reuters  |  London 

Boris Johnson quits race for UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson (pictured) has broken the record for the most money raised by a British politician in his bid to become PM, winning the backing of eurosceptic financiers after hardening his Brexit stance with a "do or die” pledge.

Hedge fund managers, the chairman of a football club, a director of companies based in tax havens, and a fox hunting enthusiast are among the donors who have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds into Johnson's campaign.

More than half the donations came from financiers and businessmen who funded the campaign to leave the European Union.
First Published: Thu, July 18 2019. 02:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU