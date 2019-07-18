Boris Johnson smashes record for most money raised by UK politician

(pictured) has broken the record for the most money raised by a British politician in his bid to become PM, winning the backing of eurosceptic financiers after hardening his stance with a "do or die” pledge.

Hedge fund managers, the chairman of a football club, a director of companies based in tax havens, and a fox hunting enthusiast are among the donors who have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds into Johnson's campaign.

More than half the donations came from financiers and businessmen who funded the campaign to leave the