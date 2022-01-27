Brent crude oil rallies towards $89 a barrel with focus on Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs US call to boost output; Brent crude past $80
Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting to decide output policy
Oil touches 7-year high after Opec+ sticks to plan for gradual output hike
OPEC+ panel recommends sticking to oil output plan, sources say
Oil price rises as investors focus on OPEC+ decision amid Omicron fears
-
The global crude benchmark rose 0.9 per cent in London. The American Petroleum Institute reported an 875,000-barrel weekly drop in US crude stockpiles, according to people familiar with the data. If confirmed by government figures later on Wednesday, it would be the eighth decline in nine weeks. The oil market’s structure has also surged in recent days, signalling tight supply.
Wider markets also rallied on Wednesday, as this week’s sell-off started to ease.
Crude is having a volatile week, retreating Monday then rebounding Tuesday. Prices remain close to a seven-year high, with demand continuing to recover from the pandemic as mobility picks up. A string of Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, have forecast oil will hit $100 a barrel this year as the global market tightens.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU