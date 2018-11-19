Brexit Britain to be top destination for major European investors: Survey

-
Europeans may not think much of the UK’s politics, but they still like the look of its real estate.
Brexit Britain will be the top destination for major European investors to snap up commercial property next year, according to a survey of executives managing more than 500 billion pounds ($640 billion) of real estate conducted by Knight Frank.
More than a fifth of those who took part said the UK would be their top pick, up from around 12 per cent the previous year — when Germany was their favourite destination.
Prices for the best UK real estate have been mostly stable since the Brexit vote in 2016.
As a result, Britain has become cheaper than markets like France and Germany, where returns have shrunk in recent years as buyers have piled in.
