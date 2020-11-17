Britain expects to roll out Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas

-
British PM Boris Johnson has declared himself "fit as a butcher's dog" as he self-isolates, while also raising the prospect of a Covid-19 vaccine being distributed "perhaps before Christmas". The prime minister is currently self-isolating after meeting with a Conservative MP who later tested positive for coronavirus.
Britain expects to start rolling out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective, health minister Matt Hancock also said on Monday. “We’re working very closely with the company,” he told BBC TV.
“We’ll be ready to roll it out as soon as it comes, we’ll be ready from the first of December..., but more likely is that we may be able to start rolling it out before Christmas.”
J&J starts two-dose trial of its vaccine candidate
Johnson & Johnson launched a new large-scale late-stage trial on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose.
