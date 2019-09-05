Britain must come out of the EU on October 31, says Boris Johnson

JUST IN
British PM Borish Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday insisted Britain must leave the European Union on October 31, despite a defeat of his hardline strategy at the hands of MPs.

"We must come out of the EU on October 31," Johnson said in a speech in Wakefield in northern England.

First Published: Thu, September 05 2019. 23:24 IST

