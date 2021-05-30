Britain PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in a secret ceremony, says reports

-
ALSO READ
Over 100 Britain MPs, Lords write to Boris Johnson on farmers' protest
Beijing hits out at London as British overseas passport process begins
Boris Johnson calls summit as Scotland renews independence referendum call
Boris Johnson very optimistic' about June 21 Covid lockdown end
Govt not recognising same-sex marriage is unconstitutional: Japan court
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony in Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, according to reports by the Sun and Mail on Sunday.
Downing Street declined to comment on the reports to Press Association and other newspapers.
Last April, Johnson, 56, announced the birth of his son with Symonds, 33. They were the first unmarried couple officially to live together in Downing Street when he became prime minister. Johnson has been married twice before.
Asked whether he was planning a wedding, Johnson told The Sun in March that “the wedding industry is certainly going to come roaring back, in common with many other sectors of the economy.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU