British Covid trial deliberately infecting young adults found to be safe

-
ALSO READ
Germany detains alleged Russian spy at British embassy in Berlin
British Airways aims to be 1st to use sustainable commercial aviation fuel
Har Ghar Dastak: Ensure all adults get 1st Covid dose, Mandaviya to states
US expands Covid-19 boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead
Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched Covid-19 shots in adults
-
The world's first "human challenge" trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to Covid-19 to advance research into the disease was found to be safe in healthy young adults, leaders of the study said on Wednesday.
The data supports the safety of this model and lays the groundwork for future studies to test new vaccines and medicines against Covid-19 using this kind of trial by the end of this year, the team added.
Open Orphan is running the project, launched last February, with Imperial College London, Britain’s vaccines task force and Orphan's clinical company— hVIVO.
Scientists have used human challenge trials for decades to learn more about diseases such as malaria, flu, typhoid and cholera, and to develop treatments and vaccines against them.
The Imperial trial exposed 36 healthy male and female volunteers aged 18-29 years to the original SARS-CoV-2 strain of the virus and monitored them in a quarantined setting. They will be followed up for 12 months after discharge.
No serious adverse events occurred, and the human challenge study model was shown to be safe and well tolerated in healthy young adults, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU