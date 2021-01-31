British government working on Covid recovery plan for economy: Report

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak unveils new wage top-up scheme to save Covid-hit jobs in UK
UK extends 80% wage subsidies as England goes back into lockdown
Finance Minister mulling 75% reduction in foreign travel budget for FY22
UK's Rishi Sunak expands help for some lockdown-hit firms as recovery wanes
Rishi Sunak plans new investment bank for UK infrastructure projects
-
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is working on a recovery plan for the country's COVID-battered economy, a source said on Sunday, as ministers direct their attention to trying to restore growth for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak have broken with the traditional, pro-market instincts of their Conservative Party and are on course to spend 280 billion pounds of public money in the current financial year to support jobs and businesses.
The government source said the finance ministry and cabinet office were working on a recovery plan after the Sunday Times reported that the government would provide a long-term blueprint that is likely to mean high state spending for a decade.
The Sunday Times also said Sunak would use his March 3 budget to extend government relief, including the furlough job protection scheme, business support loans, cuts in value-added tax, and perhaps the cut to stamp duty on property purchases which is due to expire at the end of March, until the virus is under control.
Earlier this month, a leading British employers group called for another 7.6 billion pounds of immediate government help, saying they could not wait until the March budget.
The Sunday Times said Sunak would also announce that the support programmes will be phased out, probably this autumn, in favour of "a plan for jobs" to kick-start employment and a "plan for growth" to promote new industries.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Frances Kerry)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU