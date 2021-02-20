British PM Boris Johnson addresses G7 with Covid-19 pandemic in focus

-
-
British PM Boris Johnson told G7 leaders on Friday that the battered world economy needed to be rebuilt after the Covid-19 pandemic with an ambitious plan to tackle climate change that would create millions of new jobs. The pandemic has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression. “Jobs and growth is what we're going to need after this pandemic,” Johnson told the opening of the G7 leaders’ meeting - Joe Biden’s first as US President.
Johnson welcomed newcomers Biden and Mario Draghi, Italy's new prime minister. But the “mute curse” which has stilted video calls for millions of businesses interrupted the G7 leaders meeting. As Johnson began the meeting, a German voice suddenly interrupted him.
“Can you hear us Angela," Johnson quipped, chuckling. "I think you need to mute."
