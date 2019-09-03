British PM Boris Johnson loses Parliament majority ahead of key Brexit test

JUST IN
Bloomberg  |  London 

Boris Johnson
UK PM Boris Johnson | Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his majority in the House of Commons as he faces a showdown with members of his Conservative Party that will determine the UK’s exit from the European Union and the length of his premiership.

Johnson has vowed to leave the bloc on October 31, but his political enemies are fighting to stop him him from doing so without a divorce deal. Tonight is the first of a series of key votes in Parliament.
First Published: Tue, September 03 2019. 20:26 IST

