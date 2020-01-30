JUST IN
Business Standard

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to sell newspaper unit for $140 million

Lee has been managing the papers for Buffett's company since 2018, and Berkshire is loaning Lee the money for the purchase.

Bloomberg 

Warren Buffett, Buffett
Warren Buffett | Photo: Reuters

Warren Buffett is getting out of the newspaper business.
.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to sell its BH Media unit and its 30 daily newspapers to Lee Enterprises Inc., which owns papers including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, for $140 million in cash.

Lee has been managing the papers for Buffett’s company since 2018, and Berkshire is loaning Lee the money for the purchase.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 02:07 IST

