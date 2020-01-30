Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to sell newspaper unit for $140 million

-
ALSO READ
Warren Buffett's worst year since 2009 splits investors ahead of Q3 results
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Q3 profit down 11% on flat investment values
Figuring out the right answer: Busting some popular myths about investing
Taking a step back helped beat competition: Fund Manager Shreyash Devalkar
Paytm founder Vijay Sharma says winning in India prepared him for the world
-
Lee has been managing the papers for Buffett’s company since 2018, and Berkshire is loaning Lee the money for the purchase.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU