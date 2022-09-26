Burberry's Julie Brown is GSK's first ever female CFO, says report

named luxury fashion brand Burberry’s Julie Brown as its first ever female chief financial officer on Monday to succeed Iain Mackay.



Mackay, 60, will be retiring next year after serving as for nearly four years. The retirement, which has been in discussion for some time, comes after GSK’s spin off of its large consumer health business, Haleon, in July to focus on prescription drugs and vaccines.



Brown, also 60, will join in April and take up the job in May. She has extensive experience in the health and pharmaceutical industry.



Investors may be surprised to see Iain Mackay’s retirement after only a few years in the role and the announcement coming only months after announcing the departure of head of R&D Hal Barron, JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

