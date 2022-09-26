JUST IN
Business Standard

Burberry's Julie Brown is GSK's first ever female CFO, says report

Brown, also 60, will join GSK in April and take up the job in May. She has extensive experience in the health and pharmaceutical industry.

Topics
Burberry | GSK

Reuters 

General view outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, London (Photo: Reuters)
General view outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, London (Photo: Reuters)

GSK named luxury fashion brand Burberry’s Julie Brown as its first ever female chief financial officer on Monday to succeed Iain Mackay.

Mackay, 60, will be retiring next year after serving as GSK for nearly four years. The retirement, which has been in discussion for some time, comes after GSK’s spin off of its large consumer health business, Haleon, in July to focus on prescription drugs and vaccines.

Brown, also 60, will join GSK in April and take up the job in May. She has extensive experience in the health and pharmaceutical industry.

Investors may be surprised to see Iain Mackay’s retirement after only a few years in the role and the announcement coming only months after announcing the departure of head of R&D Hal Barron, JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 22:16 IST

