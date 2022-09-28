California murder suspect, teen daughter killed during police shootout

-
An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen's mother were killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in the high desert, authorities said.
The teenager, Savannah Graziano, was wearing tactical gear as she ran toward sheriff's deputies during the firefight, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus.
Authorities did not specify whether the teen was struck by bullets fired by her father or responding deputies.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.
Her father, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia. He allegedly killed his estranged wife in a domestic violence incident on Monday in the city of Fontana.
Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with his daughter. He had been described as armed and dangerous.
His truck was spotted Tuesday morning in Barstow, prompting a chase where Graziano repeatedly fired at deputies from a rifle while driving, authorities said.
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 06:59 IST
