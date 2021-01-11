Capitol police officer dies days after riots, officials claim suicide

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U. S. presidential election results by the U. S. Congress, at the U. S. Capitol Building in Washington

A US Capitol police officer who responded to the mob riots in Washington on Wednesday, died days after the violence, according to a statement by the Capitol police on Sunday.

Two law enforcement officials claimed Liebengood, 51, had died by suicide over the weekend, reported The Washington Post.

Statements by the Capitol Police and its union did not release the cause of death of Liebengood, who had been with the department since April 2005 and was assigned to the Senate Division.

"We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood... Every Capitol Police Officer put the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP. This is a tragic day," said Gus Papathanasiou, head of the Capitol Police union, said in a statement.

Friends described Liebengood as humble and reserved, and said he shared a love of race car driving with his father, The Washington Post reported.

This comes after a Capitol Police officer named Brian D Sicknick died on Thursday due to injuries sustained injuries during the mob violence at the Capitol.

CNN reported that Sicknick was injured while physically engaging with the rioters and collapsed after returning to his division office, according to a statement.

Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police. Five people died in the ensuing scuffle.

