Carlos Ghosn says his family played no role in his escape from Japan

Carlos Ghosn, the former automotive titan who fled criminal charges in Japan, said his wife Carole and other family members played no role in his escape to Lebanon. “I alone organised my departure,” Ghosn said in a statement issued through French public relations firm Image7. “My family played no role.”
