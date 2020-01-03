JUST IN
Nissan's shock turns to dread as Carlos Ghosn readies media blitz
Business Standard

Carlos Ghosn says his family played no role in his escape from Japan

"I alone organised my departure," Ghosn said in a statement issued through French public relations firm Image7.

Bloomberg 

First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 02:51 IST

