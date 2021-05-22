Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds on day one, says report

The sirens across southern were silent on Friday, and the thunder of bombs bursting in City was replaced by sounds of celebratory gunfire as a fragile cease-fire between and went into force, bringing an end to more than 10 days of fighting that claimed more than 200 lives.

The truce, mediated by Egypt, began at 2 am in as people on either side of the divide watched nervously to see whether it would hold.

As morning dawned with no reported violations of the truce, both sides were beginning to take stock of the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in seven years.

A small skirmish was reported outside the Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon between Palestinians and the Israeli police, but they appeared limited in scope. However, tensions remained high, and past cease-fires between Israel and have proved fragile, so both sides were watching developments nervously.





Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Strip

The Israeli aerial and artillery campaign killed more than 230 people in Gaza, many of them civilians, according to the health ministry, and badly damaged the impoverished territory’s infrastructure, including the fresh water and sewer systems, the electrical grid, hospitals, schools and roads. The primary target was Hamas’s extensive network of tunnels for moving fighters and munitions, and Israel also sought to kill leaders and fighters.



