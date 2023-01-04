Chaos engulfs US House, members oppose McCarthy's candidacy for speaker

Republican Kevin McCarthy's bruising quest to become speaker of the U. S. House of Representatives entered a second day on Wednesday, with the party's new majority fractured by a revolt among hardline members of his party who oppose his candidacy.

McCarthy weathered three failed votes for speaker on Tuesday as about 20 hardliners representing than 10 per cent of the caucus blocked his path to the powerful post that is second in line to the presidency.

It was the first time in 100 years that the House has not elected a speaker on its first day.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump urged the Republicans to back McCarthy. “Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our great Republican House Members to vote for kevin, close the deal,” he wrote on his Truth Social network.

Early on Wednesday, Trump urged Republicans to vote for McCarthy: “close the deal, take the victory,” he wrote on his social media site. He added: “Republicans, do not turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat.” The tumultuous start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House. The standoff has raised fears among party members of a longer-term rift that could hobble their ability to move forward on economic, energy, spending and immigration priorities in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The slim 222-212 Republican majority gives greater clout to a small group of hard-right lawmakers, who want rule changes that would give them greater control over the speaker and more influence over the party's approach to spending and debt.