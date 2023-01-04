JUST IN
Chaos engulfs US House, members oppose McCarthy's candidacy for speaker
US President Joe Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
Chaos engulfs US House, members oppose McCarthy's candidacy for speaker

GOP struggles to select Speaker, exposing deep fractures within party

US politics | US Republicans

Agencies 

Republican Kevin McCarthy's bruising quest to become speaker of the U. S. House of Representatives entered a second day on Wednesday, with the party's new majority fractured by a revolt among hardline members of his party who oppose his candidacy.

McCarthy weathered three failed votes for speaker on Tuesday as about 20 hardliners representing than 10 per cent of the caucus blocked his path to the powerful post that is second in line to the presidency.

It was the first time in 100 years that the House has not elected a speaker on its first day.

Early on Wednesday, Trump urged Republicans to vote for McCarthy: “close the deal, take the victory,” he wrote on his social media site. He added: “Republicans, do not turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat.” The tumultuous start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House. The standoff has raised fears among party members of a longer-term rift that could hobble their ability to move forward on economic, energy, spending and immigration priorities in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The slim 222-212 Republican majority gives greater clout to a small group of hard-right lawmakers, who want rule changes that would give them greater control over the speaker and more influence over the party's approach to spending and debt.

What’s next for the House

  • House will keep voting until a candidate wins a majority
  • House remains out of business without a Speaker who is the presiding officer
  • Swearing in members, naming committee chairs, and launching investigations will be delayed until a speaker is sworn in
  • McCarthy and his allies likely to resort to horse trading
  • Republicans have the option of nominating other colleagues
  • Lawmakers could adopt a resolution that would elect a speaker by a plurality or by rank-choice voting instead of a simple majority

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:49 IST

