Chile: Man, who got paid 286 times his salary, resigns and disappears

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hikes CEO Salil Parekh's salary by 88% to Rs 79.75 crore
Average salary of Indian CEOs hits 3-year high of Rs 11.2 cr in FY22
High attrition, employee cost casts spell on IT stks; buy on dips: Analysts
At Rs 79.8 crore, Wipro CEO Delaporte highest paid in Indian IT sector
Bijapurkar resigns from board of ICICI Bank due to conflict of interest
-
A man in Chile was accidentally paid 286 times his salary in May. The man received around Rs 1.42 crore or 165,398,851 Chilean pesos. When the incident came to light, the man acknowledged the fault on the part of his organisation and agreed to return the amount that was paid to him in excess. However, he resigned and took off with all the money.
According to reports, the man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos or Cial, which also happens to be one of the largest producers of cold cuts in Chile. The company was supposed to pay the employee a total sum of Rs 43,000 or 500,000 pesos, which was his monthly salary but accidentally ended up paying him 165,398,851 pesos. The incident came to notice when the management checked their records and found the error.
Soon after the incident, the management at Cial reached out to the employee, who allegedly agreed to visit the bank to get the amount refunded. However, when they did not receive the amount back, they tried contacting the man for an update. But, there was no communication. The man reached out days later, saying he would visit the bank soon to return the money. On June 2, the man submitted his resignation.
Several reports have now surfaced which reveal that the man has disappeared. To retrieve the money, the company has now reached out to various agencies and registered a complaint against the employee.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU