Chile: Man, who got paid 286 times his salary, resigns and disappears

A man in was accidentally paid 286 times his in May. The man received around Rs 1.42 crore or 165,398,851 Chilean pesos. When the incident came to light, the man acknowledged the fault on the part of his organisation and agreed to return the amount that was paid to him in excess. However, he resigned and took off with all the .

According to reports, the man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos or Cial, which also happens to be one of the largest producers of cold cuts in . The was supposed to pay the a total sum of Rs 43,000 or 500,000 pesos, which was his monthly but accidentally ended up paying him 165,398,851 pesos. The incident came to notice when the management checked their records and found the error.

Soon after the incident, the management at Cial reached out to the employee, who allegedly agreed to visit the bank to get the amount refunded. However, when they did not receive the amount back, they tried contacting the man for an update. But, there was no communication. The man reached out days later, saying he would visit the bank soon to return the . On June 2, the man submitted his resignation.

Several reports have now surfaced which reveal that the man has disappeared. To retrieve the money, the has now reached out to various agencies and registered a complaint against the .