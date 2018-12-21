China accuses US of 'fabricating facts', refutes cyber hacking charges

-
ALSO READ
'Cloudhopper' linked to China govt on hacking spree to steal data, warns US
China, Russia and Iran ramp up economic spying on US: Report
Beijing, India create opportunity for tourism with economic progress: China
Follow sound security practices to avoid falling prey to crypto jacking
Sebi asks market infra entities to set up a cyber security operation centre
-
Beijing on Friday accused Washington of fabricating facts after the US Justice Department indicted two hackers tied to Chinese security services who allegedly targeted companies and agencies in a dozen countries.
"We urge the US to stop smearing the Chinese side on cyber security issues," the foreign ministry said in statement, adding that it had lodged an official protest.
China said the US should drop the prosecution of the Chinese hackers "to avoid serious damage to the relations between the two countries".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU