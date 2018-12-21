JUST IN
Be cautious, bulk up on cash as 2019 may be more volatile than 2018: Pimco
Business Standard

China accuses US of 'fabricating facts', refutes cyber hacking charges

China said the US should drop the prosecution of the Chinese hackers

AFP | PTI  |  Beijing 

China-US ties
Representative Image

Beijing on Friday accused Washington of fabricating facts after the US Justice Department indicted two hackers tied to Chinese security services who allegedly targeted companies and agencies in a dozen countries.

"We urge the US to stop smearing the Chinese side on cyber security issues," the foreign ministry said in statement, adding that it had lodged an official protest.

China said the US should drop the prosecution of the Chinese hackers "to avoid serious damage to the relations between the two countries".
First Published: Fri, December 21 2018. 08:00 IST

