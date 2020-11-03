China annexed 150 hectares of Nepal, says report; Beijing rejects charge

-
China has annexed over 150 hectares of Nepal's territory, according to a leading British daily whose report was rejected by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday as a “completely unfounded rumour”.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin's remarks came after The Telegraph quoting Nepalese politicians reported that China has annexed more than 150 hectares of land in five areas near the border, including by diverting the flow of a river to claim the previously submerged land.
Reacting to the news report, Wang said: “I want to point out that the report is a completely unfounded rumour”.
Pressed further to provide evidence to back his denial, Wang said, “as this is a rumour, those who have compiled this report should come up with their evidence first”. When pointed out by The Telegraph reporter “we do have evidence. We have spoken with Nepalese politicians who have said this. We would like the Chinese side to comment", Wang said the content should have been verified before reporting it.
“My suggestion is, before making such a report, you should act responsibly to verify things and then report on this. I can say that this report is a completely unfounded rumour," Wang said. The Telegraph reporter said, “we did reach out to the Chinese Embassy in Nepal for comment, but they didn't respond.
So that's why we are here today. We are hoping that the MOFA (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) would please respond”.
