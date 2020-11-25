China announces eradication of extreme poverty in last poor counties

-
ALSO READ
Rent-to-riches: Chinese landlords now face the brunt of flailing economy
Advice for shoot-from-the-hip nationalists: Take aim before firing
Investors are wondering if some Chinese bond issuers ever meant to repay
Chinese regulators vow to expand stock connect in further market opening
Hold your rice bowl firmly, fill it with Chinese grain: China to its people
-
China has removed the last remaining counties from a list of poor regions, in what officials described as achieving President Xi Jinping’s longstanding political goal of eliminating extreme poverty by the end of this year.
The milestone was achieved by lifting 93 million people out of poverty since 2013, China’s government said. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing on Tuesday that China was prepared to share its experience with other developing countries.
China sets its own national standard of extreme poverty, based on a per capita income threshold of 4,000 yuan per year, or around $1.52 per day, and other factors such as access to basic healthcare and education. That compares with a threshold of $1.90 per day set by the World Bank to measure extreme poverty globally.
On Monday afternoon, officials in one of China’s poorest provinces, Guizhou, announced that the last nine remaining counties had been removed from the nation’s list of poor regions. The list, drawn up in 2014, initially identified 832 counties as extremely poor.
Guizhou said average per capita annual income in the counties had risen to 11,487 yuan. State media said third-party auditors had visited the nine counties to conduct final surveys this month.
Guizhou was the last province to report its latest surveys, after other provinces and regions including Xinjiang, Guangxi, Ningxia Yunnan, Sichuan and Gansu removed their final counties from the list earlier this month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU