China opposes India banning mobile apps, asks for 'correction of mistakes'

Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it strongly opposed India banning Chinese mobile apps.

"Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.
