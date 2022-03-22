China continues to be silent on permitting stranded Indian students' return

-
ALSO READ
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of Covid vaccine shot
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on Covid-19 vaccines
Covid vaccines administered in India cross 1.65-bn mark
-
China continues to be silent on the return of over 23,000 Indian students who are stuck back home due to COVID-19 visa and flight bans amid reports that Beijing is permitting foreign students of several countries to re-join their studies.
Asked about China permitting the return of students from Pakistan, Thailand, Solomon Islands, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing that permission is being granted based on the needs of the students.
The Chinese government attaches high importance to the issue of foreign students returning to China to pursue their studies, he said.
On the basis of ensuring sound epidemic prevention and control, it is coordinating arrangement for a small number of foreign students with actual needs to return to China in light of the changing international epidemic situation and the characteristics of the students' majors, Wang said.
Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, were stuck in India for the last two years, and Beijing is yet to permit them to return despite repeated requests from the students and the Indian Embassy here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU