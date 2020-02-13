China coronavirus deaths rise to 1,367, up 254 from previous day

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus toll crosses 550, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan
Coronavirus LIVE: Toll crosses 1365; 254 deaths in a day in China's Hubei
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
Coronavirus LIVE: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
Coronavirus: China's Shandong province to close all schools till Feb-end
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU