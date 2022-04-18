China Eastern Airlines resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after crash

Eastern Airlines has restarted using Boeing 737-800 jetliners for commercial flights less than a month after a crash that killed 132 people on board and grounded over 200 of its aircraft, data from a tracking website showed on Sunday.

Eastern flight MU5843, operated by a three-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from the southwestern city of Kunming at 09:58 am local time on Sunday and landed at Chengdu, also in southwestern .

That aircraft, which completed a test flight on Saturday, departed Chengdu for Kunming, according to Flightradar24.

Another Boeing 737-800 jet conducted a test flight on Sunday morning in Shanghai, where China Eastern is based, data showed.



On March 21, Flight MU5735 crashed in the mountains of Guangxi and killed 123 passengers and 9 crew members.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)