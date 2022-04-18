China Eastern Airlines resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after crash

-
ALSO READ
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Boeing ready to assist China Eastern Airlines with probe into plane crash
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 people on board
No survivors found in Chinese plane crash; 132 lives feared lost
China says one of two black boxes from China Eastern plane crash found
-
China Eastern Airlines has restarted using Boeing 737-800 jetliners for commercial flights less than a month after a crash that killed 132 people on board and grounded over 200 of its aircraft, data from a tracking website showed on Sunday.
China Eastern flight MU5843, operated by a three-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from the southwestern city of Kunming at 09:58 am local time on Sunday and landed at Chengdu, also in southwestern China.
That aircraft, which completed a test flight on Saturday, departed Chengdu for Kunming, according to Flightradar24.
Another Boeing 737-800 jet conducted a test flight on Sunday morning in Shanghai, where China Eastern is based, data showed.
On March 21, Flight MU5735 crashed in the mountains of Guangxi and killed 123 passengers and 9 crew members.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU