China Evergrande bondholders push own plan for debt restructuring: Report

-
ALSO READ
'The ball is in Sri Lanka's court': China on debt restructuring request
China Evergrande Group's CEO, CFO quit on $2-billion claim: Report
Sri Lanka to appoint advisors on debt restructuring in next 20 days
Sri Lanka picks Lazard, Clifford Chance as advisers for debt restructuring
Evergrande mulls staggered pay, debt-equity swap for $19 bn bonds: Report
-
Global funds that invested in China Evergrande Group's bonds have come up with their own debt restructuring plan for the property developer and demanded that its chair repay liabilities with his own fortune, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
With more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer, has been at the centre of the crisis and its debt restructuring plan is seen as a possible template for others.
Bondholders submitted a proposal that laid out a framework to restructure Evergrande's $20 billion of offshore debts in recent days after the company missed a deadline in July to present a plan to meet its colossal liabilities, the report said.
The foreign creditors also proposed that Evergrande chair Hui Ka Yan buy new shares issued by the company and use the capital to repay part of its offshore debts, the report added.
Evergrande said in July it would offer its offshore creditors asset packages that may include shares in two overseas-listed units as a sweetener.
Evergrande could not be immediately reached for a comment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU