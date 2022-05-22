China foreign minister says USA's Indo-Pacific strategy 'doomed to fail'

-
ALSO READ
Quad Summit's focus will be Indo-Pacific region: Foreign Secretary
US officials join Quad meet, discuss vision of free and open Indo-pacific
US raises concern over security framework between Solomon Islands, China
Top diplomats at Quad seek to bolster cooperation for open Indo-Pacific
Biden's upcoming Asia visit for Quad Summit to focus on Indo-Pacific
-
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy is “doomed to fail,” making his remarks while President Joe Biden is in the region to increase engagement with allies and counter China’s rise and influence.
“Facts will prove that the so-called ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’ is essentially a strategy for creating divisions, a strategy for inciting confrontation, and a strategy for destroying peace,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement after Wang met his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto in Guangzhou Sunday.
In his first trip to Asia as US president, Biden has met with South Korea’s newly elected leader Yoon Suk Yeol. He will join Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo Monday, followed by a Quad summit with Japan, Australia and India the next day.
Biden also plans to unveil the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework at an event that will feature virtual appearances by other leaders from the region. The IPEF is key to the Biden administration’s efforts to counter China’s clout in Asia, following the US withdrawal from talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership regional trade agreement under former President Donald Trump.
The pillars of the framework include clean energy, supply-chain resilience; decarbonization and infrastructure; and taxation and anti-corruption. The US hasn’t listed the initial countries that will be part of the IPEF agreement, but said more nations are expected to sign on in the months ahead.
Last week, a group of more than 50 US senators wrote to Biden urging him to include Taiwan as a partner in the IPEF.
US trade chief Katherine Tai met Taiwanese Minister Without Portfolio John Deng on the sidelines of a ministerial gathering in Bangkok last week, where they discussed opportunities to deepen their economic relationship even as China’s top diplomat warned Washington it’s heading down the “wrong road” with its support for the island.
The US’s strategy “is under the banner of ‘freedom and openness,’ but it is keen to gang up and create ‘small circles’” in an attempt to contain China, the Chinese foreign ministry said in the statement Sunday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU