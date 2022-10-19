JUST IN
Biden open to new Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale as last tranche released
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows: Study
China's underground market for semiconductors draws desperate automakers
Iran seeks 'logical' nuke deal to secure interests, says foreign minister
Debt recast system: UN chief Antonio Guterres pins hope on G20 under India
Russia says seized Ukrainian lands are under its nuclear protection
Interpol meet: Pak's FIA chief silent on whereabouts of Dawood, Hafiz Saeed
Texas convicts man for murder of first turbaned Sikh police officer in 2019
Taliban killed 27 captives in Afghan's Panjshir Valley last month: Report
Musk withdraws Pentagon funding request for Starlink Internet in Ukraine
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Cinese Prez Xi's visit had no substantial impact on Nepal-China ties
Business Standard

China holds India, US proposal to list Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist

China has put a hold on a proposal by India and US at the UN to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist

Topics
China | Pakistan  | Terrorsim

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

Image via Shutterstock
Image via Shutterstock

China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.

It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 10:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.