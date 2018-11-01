China is having hard time due to steps taken by US: Trump over trade war

China has been hurt over the past months and is having a “hard time” due to strong steps taken by the US against it over trade, President has claimed.

The US levied tariffs of 10 per cent on $200 billion of in September, with the rate set to increase to 25 per cent by the end of the year. In response, Beijing said it would impose taxes on 5,207 US imports worth about $60 billion. The two nations had already imposed tariffs on $50 billion of each other’s goods before the September sanctions. “China has been hurt over the last number of months. And they’re having a hard time, and they’ll be fine. And let’s see what happens,” Trump said at a

Trump said the two countries have a chance to make a fair deal. “China has been hurting us and trade deals have been hurting us,” he said, adding that his administration is changing all those trade deals. “We are changing them. We changed with Mexico. We changed it with Canada, South Korea. We have a new deal,” he said adding that the US is now negotiating with the European Union, which has absolutely hurt the United States.

Trump said the American economy is doing well and he has been receiving congratulatory message from across the world.

Keqiang says Sino-US ties can improveChinese Premier Li Keqiang told a group of visiting US politicians that both countries can put relations back on a normal track, amid an increasingly bitter “We do hope that China and the United States will meet each other halfway and work together in the spirit of mutual respect and equality,” Li said.