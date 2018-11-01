JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

The Jeff Bezos way of investing in 'little humans to make them big humans'
Business Standard

China is having hard time due to steps taken by US: Trump over trade war

The US levied tariffs of 10 per cent on $200 billion of Chinese products in September, with the rate set to increase to 25 per cent by the end of the year

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Donald Trump Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump Photo: Reuters

China has been hurt over the past months and is having a “hard time” due to strong steps taken by the US against it over trade, President Donald Trump has claimed.

The US levied tariffs of 10 per cent on $200 billion of Chinese products in September, with the rate set to increase to 25 per cent by the end of the year. In response, Beijing said it would impose taxes on 5,207 US imports worth about $60 billion. The two nations had already imposed tariffs on $50 billion of each other’s goods before the September sanctions. “China has been hurt over the last number of months. And they’re having a hard time, and they’ll be fine. And let’s see what happens,” Trump said at a White House event.


Trump said the two countries have a chance to make a fair deal. “China has been hurting us and trade deals have been hurting us,” he said, adding that his administration is changing all those trade deals. “We are changing them. We changed with Mexico. We changed it with Canada, South Korea. We have a new deal,” he said adding that the US is now negotiating with the European Union, which has absolutely hurt the United States.

Trump said the American economy is doing well and he has been receiving congratulatory message from across the world.


Keqiang says Sino-US ties can improveChinese Premier Li Keqiang told a group of visiting US politicians that both countries can put relations back on a normal track, amid an increasingly bitter trade war. “We do hope that China and the United States will meet each other halfway and work together in the spirit of mutual respect and equality,” Li said.
First Published: Thu, November 01 2018. 20:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements