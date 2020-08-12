China July auto sales surge 16% in fourth month of gains, shows data

China’s in July climbed 16.4 per cent from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive month of gains as the world’s biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during the country's coronavirus lockdown.



Sales rose to 2.11 million vehicles, according to the data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. For the year-to-date, sales were down 12.7 per cent to 12.37 million vehicles.



In July, sales of trucks, vans and other commercial vehicles, which constitute around a quarter of the overall market, surged 59.4 per cent, while sales of passenger vehicles rose 8.5 per cent.